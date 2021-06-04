Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,232 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

