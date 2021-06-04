Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,067 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 343,120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 141,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.86.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

