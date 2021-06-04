Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 9,443 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,471,000 after buying an additional 1,487,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion and a PE ratio of 32.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.74.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.