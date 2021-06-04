Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

