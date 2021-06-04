Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,578,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132,559 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,400,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 84,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,900,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $44.73 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.28.

