Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,292 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 353,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 513,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $53.78 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.