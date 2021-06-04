Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,696 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

