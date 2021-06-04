Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,295 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 529,915 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

NYSE DD opened at $85.37 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

