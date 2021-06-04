Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 95,271 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,271 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Dover by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Dover by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 38,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $152.04 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $155.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

