Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5,622.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

IWC stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $80.25 and a 12 month high of $159.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.77.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

