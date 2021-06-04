Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,525,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $45,033,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,279 shares of company stock worth $15,583,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $331.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.74. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.76 and a 1-year high of $349.13. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

