Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.57. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $93.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.