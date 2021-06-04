Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 516,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,001,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,615,000 after purchasing an additional 209,702 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $166.04 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $437.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

