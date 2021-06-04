Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 204,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $195.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

