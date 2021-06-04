Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.