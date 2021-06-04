KeyFi 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,585.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001933 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $16,585.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.35 or 0.00293435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00238667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.17 or 0.01165098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,628.50 or 1.00055336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,004,227 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

