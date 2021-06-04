KickToken Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, KickToken has traded up 98.7% against the US dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $43.80 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00079079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.01011147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.90 or 0.10070265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00052600 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 2,121,771,003,231 coins and its circulating supply is 126,057,126,499 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

