Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.66. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$9.55, with a volume of 3,014,136 shares.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.82.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.1301317 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock worth $2,310,843 in the last three months.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

