Klaytn Price Tops $1.37 on Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00003682 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and $119.48 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00068238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00295575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00240129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.92 or 0.01137625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,173.53 or 0.99994155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00031457 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,586,773,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,470,168,815 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.