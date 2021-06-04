Klimatas Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,881.25 and $128.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.