Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $200.37 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. Komodo has a total market cap of $200.37 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00004225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.18 or 0.00423066 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00282426 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015885 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00156801 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005025 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,052,878 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

