Komodo (KMD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.31 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $192.61 million and $6.31 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00004164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00421630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00281226 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015622 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00156877 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005074 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,048,859 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

