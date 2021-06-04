Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares during the quarter. Tsakos Energy Navigation makes up approximately 1.2% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 6.37% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $164.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.50. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

