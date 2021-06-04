Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.08% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

In related news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,092 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $36,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,459. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KTOS opened at $25.63 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

