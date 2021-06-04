Kusama Market Capitalization Achieves $3.66 Billion (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $432.30 or 0.01161168 BTC on popular exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and approximately $604.41 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00068350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00298159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00236323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,199.34 or 0.99918685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

