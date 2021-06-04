Kush Finance Price Tops $0.65 on Top Exchanges (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Kush Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kush Finance has a market cap of $188,772.82 and approximately $111.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.00298022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00245318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.91 or 0.01155167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,065.34 or 1.00059569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 291,671 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

