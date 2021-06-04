Kuverit (KUV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $52.00

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 57.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 1:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $399,578.49 and $52.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kuverit has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00079046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.73 or 0.00998004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.12 or 0.10250589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00052026 BTC.

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404,139,634 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

