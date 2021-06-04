L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. L Brands posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $14.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.05 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $19.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover L Brands.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on LB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

LB opened at $66.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $71.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L Brands (LB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.