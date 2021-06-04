Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Lamar Advertising worth $27,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LAMR opened at $104.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

