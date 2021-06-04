Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.00. 420,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,607. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.63. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.