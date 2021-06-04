Lambda (LAMB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $67.49 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00078614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.01020323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.77 or 0.10141156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00051976 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,242,015 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.