Lamden (TAU) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67,422.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $67,422.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars.

