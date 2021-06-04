Landbox Price Hits $0.0661 on Major Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $197,317.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00066370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00298395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00238306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.01071078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,613.97 or 1.00099739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

