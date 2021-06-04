Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.39% of Landmark Bancorp worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LARK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LARK opened at $26.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

