Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 104.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,314 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

