Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $185.65

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$185.65 and traded as high as C$189.12. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$187.68, with a volume of 986 shares.

LAS.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$186.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries to C$202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$185.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lassonde Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

About Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

