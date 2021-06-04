LCX Market Cap Hits $17.24 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One LCX coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a market capitalization of $17.24 million and approximately $797,160.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LCX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00078818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00025270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.82 or 0.01026346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,838.83 or 0.10238348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00053830 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 644,274,778 coins. The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.