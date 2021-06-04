Leanne M. Kelly Buys 3,657 Shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Stock

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) CFO Leanne M. Kelly acquired 3,657 shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,628.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VLON traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. 69,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,392,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

