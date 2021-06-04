Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Up 6%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) shot up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lendlease Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

