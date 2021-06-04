Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the highest is $2.37. Lennar reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Lennar stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.17. 79,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,349. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. Lennar has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

