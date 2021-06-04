Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.86. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 21,309 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.598 dividend. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

