Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Sells $3,490,744.53 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. 1,387,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 70.86. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 43.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

