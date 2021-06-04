LGCY Network (LGCY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.24 Million

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. LGCY Network has a market capitalization of $49.24 million and $622,220.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

Buying and Selling LGCY Network

