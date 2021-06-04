Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Sells $845,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00.

Ron Gusek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $407,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $399,600.00.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,702. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

