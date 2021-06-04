Lido DAO Token Price Reaches $2.22 (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00005971 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $54.50 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.00301640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00245722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.22 or 0.01145867 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,212.27 or 1.00043148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

