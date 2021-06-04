Lightning Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $7.98 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $530,869.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00005589 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.98 or 0.00483759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

