Lightstreams Tops 1-Day Volume of $893.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $716,373.11 and approximately $893.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00079079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.01011147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.90 or 0.10070265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00052600 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,165,008 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

