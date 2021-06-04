Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.60

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $2.50. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 543,824 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $255.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

