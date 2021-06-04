Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $1,939,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Linde by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 280,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,683,000 after purchasing an additional 138,411 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $298.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.45. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.26 and a fifty-two week high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

