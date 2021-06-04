LINKA (LINKA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $344,321.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. LINKA has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $344,321.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00078656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.92 or 0.01022575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,885.21 or 0.10294702 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053503 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.